EU envoys discuss sanctions related to Russia chemical weapons use

The European Commission has proposed listing 15 additional new entities and individuals to its sanctions framework on Russian hybrid threats as well as individuals suspected of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, EU sources said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Investing.

Russia is waging a more than three-year-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The world’s chemical weapons watchdog OPCW said in November last year it had found evidence of tear gas use on Ukraine’s frontline with Russia without assigning blame.

The use of riot-control agents such as tear gas as a method of warfare is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the non-proliferation treaty overseen by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The United States and Ukraine have accused Moscow of violating the convention. The Kremlin has denied these accusations.

EU envoys began discussions on a 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday that focuses on Russia’s military machine as well as Moscow’s shadow shipping fleet and its support system.

These two packages as well as a third set of measures that would add 25 entities and individuals, mainly the latter, suspected of violating human rights were being discussed in parallel.

