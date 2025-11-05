EU establishes "special channel" with China for rare earth resources

The move follows China’s export controls on rare earths, which raised concerns in Europe after their introduction earlier this year about potential disruptions to the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines and other technologies that depend on permanent magnets.

A series of deals with Europe and the US later eased the supply crunch, while the European Union, the US and others are also racing to build alternatives to the Chinese rare earth supply chain.

Sefcovic said on Wednesday he had discussed the issue directly with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao several times, stressing that poorly managed export procedures could have a "very negative impact on production and manufacturing in the EU".

Sefcovic was speaking in Kuwait, where he was attending the 2025 GCC-EU Business Forum.

Brussels and Beijing agreed to prioritise applications from European companies, and through the new channel, officials on both sides are working together to review and fast-track export permits for rare earth materials, he said.