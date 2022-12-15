Yandex metrika counter

EU expresses support for demining operations in Azerbaijan

EU expresses support for demining operations in Azerbaijan

The European Union supports Azerbaijan in demining its liberated territories, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, the ambassador also reiterated the EU’s support for Azerbaijan in the restoration of Karabakh, a correspondent of News.Az reports.  

Michalko also extended his condolences over the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a landmine explosion in Kalbajar on Wednesday.


