EU expresses support for demining operations in Azerbaijan
- 15 Dec 2022 10:31
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 179913
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/eu-expresses-support-for-demining-operations-in-azerbaijan Copied
The European Union supports Azerbaijan in demining its liberated territories, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Thursday.
Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, the ambassador also reiterated the EU’s support for Azerbaijan in the restoration of Karabakh, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Michalko also extended his condolences over the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a landmine explosion in Kalbajar on Wednesday.