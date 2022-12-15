EU expresses support for demining operations in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union supports Azerbaijan in demining its liberated territories, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, the ambassador also reiterated the EU’s support for Azerbaijan in the restoration of Karabakh, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Michalko also extended his condolences over the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a landmine explosion in Kalbajar on Wednesday.

News.Az