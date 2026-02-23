Yandex metrika counter

EU fails to agree on new package of anti-Russian sanctions by February 24

Source: Xinhua

Top EU diplomats have failed to reach an agreement on the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, EU Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

"Unfortunately, we did not reach the agreement on the 20TH package. This is a setback and not the message we want to send today, but the work continues," she said, News.az reports, citing BBC.

She actually confirmed that the package is being blocked by Slovakia and Hungary. According to Kallas, she regrets that the new package of sanctions cannot be agreed upon by the 4th anniversary of the beginning of the special military operation, when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were supposed to travel to Kiev to announce the new package there.


