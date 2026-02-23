Somalia proposes to restore US access to its ports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Somalia proposed renewing an agreement that would grant the US access to its ports and airports, just days after the breakaway region of Somaliland made a similar offer.

Mogadishu emphasized that its offer to Washington “remains the appropriate and lawful channel for any security cooperation.” Somaliland, a self-governing entity since 1991, has been ramping up its diplomatic outreach as it pushes for international recognition: Israel became the first country to recognize it as an independent state in December. As well as opening up its military bases for the US, the breakaway region has offered the Trump administration access to its minerals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Horn of Africa is an increasingly contested region for global powers due to its proximity to the Red Sea: The US, China, and EU member states operate military bases in the area for different operations including counter-terrorism, trade, and shipping.

