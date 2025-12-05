EU fines X $140m as TikTok escapes penalty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has fined Elon Musk’s platform X €120 million ($140 million) for violating the Digital Services Act (DSA), marking the first major penalty under the landmark online content law. Regulators said X used deceptive design for its blue checkmarks, lacked advertising transparency and failed to provide researchers access to public data.

TikTok avoided a fine after agreeing to improve transparency in its advertising library. EU officials stressed the sanctions were not about censorship but about enforcing digital safety rules, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. government has criticized Europe’s approach, accusing the EU of unfairly targeting American tech firms. Meanwhile, investigations into illegal content, algorithmic risks and child safety continue for both X and TikTok.

News.Az