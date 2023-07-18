EU foreign ministers to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers of the European Union will discuss the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.az reports.

The Foreign Affairs Council to be held on July 20 in Brussels with the involvement of the foreign ministers will feature discussions of a series of issues.

Along with the issues on the agenda, including Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, economic security policy, relations with Türkiye, the ministers will focus on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and the Middle East Peace Process.

The ministers will point out the efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the President of the European Council Charles Michel’s activities in this regard.

News.Az