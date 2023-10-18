EU foreign ministers to exchange views on the developments concerningArmenia and Azerbaijan

The Foreign Affairs Council will start at 8.30 in Luxembourg and be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, News.az reports.

The Council will hold a discussion on the Russia-Ukraine issue, focusing on security commitments, and exchange views on the developments concerning Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ministers will then have a debate on the situation in Israel and in the region, following Hamas’ brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks across Israel and the events unfolding in Gaza.

Lastly the Council will be informed about current affairs.

At the end of the formal Foreign Affairs Council, EU ministers will attend the 19th EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting with Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

News.Az