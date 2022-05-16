EU foreign ministers to mull next package of sanctions against Russia

EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Ukraine and the sixth package of sanctions against Russia during a meeting on Monday, an EU official told journalists, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba is also scheduled to take part in the meeting.

The EU official said the ministers will focus on continued support for Ukraine, diplomatic ties, ongoing work on an action plan to overcome global consequences and counter the manipulation of foreign information.

The EU foreign ministers are also expected to discuss the situation around the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

The sixth package of sanctions against Russia proposed by the European Commission includes a project of a delayed oil embargo. It is proposed to introduce a ban on the import of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia six months after the package comes into force - from 2023.

