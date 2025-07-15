EU Foreign Policy Chief: “If Gaza situation hasn't improved, we haven’t done enough”

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas issued a stark warning on Tuesday, stating that if the dire conditions in Gaza persist, it reflects a collective failure of the international community.

Speaking ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Kallas addressed reporters, saying, “The situation is still very, very bad in Gaza. (...) So as long as it hasn't really improved, then we haven't all done enough,” News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Kallas highlighted the continued humanitarian crisis in the region, emphasizing that the absence of a ceasefire severely hampers aid delivery. “We have reached a common understanding with Israel to really improve the situation on the ground. But it's not about the paper — it's about implementing it. We do see some positive signs,” she added, suggesting cautious optimism.

Turning to other pressing foreign policy issues, Kallas noted that EU member states are nearing consensus on the bloc’s 18th sanctions package against Russia, in response to its ongoing aggression in Ukraine. “We’re very close to reaching a political agreement — hopefully today or tomorrow,” she said.

The EU's top diplomat also confirmed that Iran would be on the Council’s agenda, calling for a revival of diplomatic negotiations. “Of course, it’s in our interest that we resume the diplomatic track,” Kallas noted.

The remarks come at a time when the EU faces increasing pressure to take more decisive action on global crises, including escalating conflicts and human rights concerns in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

