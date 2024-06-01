EU gets to know EBRD-led energy project in Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Ambassador to Tajikistan Raimundas Karoblis visited the EU-funded Khatlon Energy Loss Reduction project in the country, implemented by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), News.az reports.

According to the EU delegation in Tajikistan, the project aims to improve the reliability, energy efficiency, and financial sustainability of the electricity networks in Bokhtar and Kulob cities.“The EU wishes for this project to achieve success similar to that in Sughd, where grid losses were reduced from 15 percent to 6 percent. As a result, a more efficient billing and metering system benefits the people of Tajikistan,” the delegation posted on its page on X.To note, the EU delegation in Tajikistan organized the second European Union-Tajikistan Sustainable Energy Days in the Khatlon region on May 28–29, 2024. This year's event focused on promoting awareness of sustainable energy and mobility while engaging local communities, with a particular emphasis on the youth in the region.Under the Khatlon Energy Loss Reduction Project, the EBRD provided a 20 million euro long-term sovereign-guaranteed loan to Tajikistan's Shabakahoi Taksimoti Bark OJSC. The project is co-financed with a 15 million euro grant from the European Union's Investment Fund for Central Asia (IFCA).

News.Az