Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU - Statement

"Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU. We have an interest in continuing and strengthening our good cooperation, particularly on energy, reforms, trade, and investments," EU Delegation to the OSCE noted in its Statement in response to the address by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov at the Special Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council, News.az reports.

"The European Union warmly welcomes Foreign Minister Bayramov to the Permanent Council and thanks him for his address and his personal engagement in this forum," notes the statement.

It was noted that connectivity and energy are key elements of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan, which aims to mobilise substantial public and private investments in Azerbaijan, amounting to up to €2 billion.

Azerbaijan plays a key role regarding connectivity, in developing the Middle Corridor linking Europe to Central Asia and beyond and in the diversification of energy sources and transport routes, notably via the Southern Gas Corridor.

In July 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy was signed in Baku. Moreover, negotiations for a new comprehensive EU-Azerbaijan agreement are ongoing, and the EU is committed to continuing the negotiations with a view to finalising them soon".

News.Az