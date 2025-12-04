EU launches antitrust probe into Meta over use of AI in WhatsApp

Brussels has opened a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab over its rollout of artificial intelligence features in WhatsApp, the European Commission said on Thursday, reflecting rising scrutiny of Big Tech's use of generative AI, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move, reported earlier by Reuters and the Financial Times, marks the latest action by European regulators against large technology firms as the bloc seeks to balance support for the sector with efforts to curb its expanding influence.

News.Az