EU leaders discuss security, competitiveness, and trade

The European Council meeting follows closely after Wednesday’s NATO summit, where 32 allied countries pledged to achieve a defense spending target of 5 percent of GDP by 2035.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine, increasing instability in the Middle East and continuing doubts over U.S. commitment to transatlantic security, leaders will discuss how spending commitments will translate into boosting the bloc’s military capabilities and autonomy on the world stage, News.Az reports citing Politico.

Also on the agenda: deepening the single market to shore up the bloc’s competitiveness; the question of enlargement and accession for Ukraine and Moldova.

News.Az