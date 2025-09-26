EU leaders to discuss building a 'drone wall'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several European leaders were scheduled to participate in talks on Friday afternoon to discuss the creation of a "drone wall" aimed at preventing drone attacks from Russia or other sources.

The event stems from recent unidentified drone sightings in Denmark over Skrydstrup air base as well as Esbjerg and Sonderborg. The country has had to close Aalborg Airport for the second time in three days for safety concerns, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulson said in a news briefing that the pattern of attacks appeared to be a "professional actor."

"This is an arms race against time because technology is constantly evolving," Lund Poulsen said. "We are going to find the people who are behind this."

There have also been recent Russian drone sightings over Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

Petteri Orpo, prime minister of Finland, has called on Southern European states to help finance a proposed EU "drone wall" to protect the EU's eastern border from aerial drone incursions. The system would cover eastern EU countries, including Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

"This is Europe's border. We are defending Europe here," The Helsinki Times reported that Orpo said. "We have shown economic solidarity to Southern Europe for 20 years. Now we expect solidarity in security."

News.Az