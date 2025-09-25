Drone attacks leave Denmark exposed - and searching for response

+ ↺ − 16 px

A night of drone incidents at airports and military bases all over Jutland, western Denmark, has not caused any harm or damage - and yet it has exposed the country's defences as vulnerable to attack, News.az reports citing CNN.

In an era of hybrid warfare, there is a sense of embarrassment in Denmark - a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) alliance - that its critical infrastructure has become so vulnerable.

Aalborg and Billund airports had to close, while drones were spotted at Esbjerg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup. Aalborg also serves as a military base and Skrydstrup is home to some of the air force's F-35 and F-16 war planes. Drones were also seen over the Jutland Dragoon regiment at Holstebro.

There have since been reports of police investigating drone activities around Denmark's oil and gas platforms in the North Sea, and near the central port of Korsor.

The question now facing the country's military is how to respond.

News.Az