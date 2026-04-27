Passenger gives birth on Delta flight before emergency landing in Oregon - PHOTO

Passenger gives birth on Delta flight before emergency landing in Oregon - PHOTO

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A woman gave birth mid-air during a five-hour flight to Portland on Friday night, in what passengers and crew are calling a “mid-air miracle.”

Delta Flight 478 was traveling from Atlanta to Portland when a passenger went into labor, News.Az reports, citing KPTV.

A doctor and two nurses on board assisted flight attendants to successfully deliver the baby roughly 30 minutes before Delta Flight 478 came in for an emergency landing in Portland, a Delta spokesperson told Nexstar’s KOIN.

Emergency medical services responded to the plane when it landed at around 10 p.m.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the crew and medical volunteers on board who stepped in to provide care to a customer onboard prior to landing in Portland,” Delta’s spokesperson said. “The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, and we wish the new family all the best.”

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According to the Port of Portland, the pair were in “stable condition” when EMS arrived.

This is at least the second birth in the skies this month.

A pregnant passenger went into labor aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight out of Jamaica, bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, on April 4. Unlike the Portland flight, no emergency declaration was made, though the mother gave birth before the plane landed.

News.Az