Greece's military helicopter makes emergency landing in Crete

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A Hellenic Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on Monday morning between Mathia and Amarianos in the Municipality of Minoa Pediadas, in Heraklion, Crete.

According to an official statement, the helicopter experienced a mechanical failure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reports indicate it was flying at a very low altitude (10–12 meters), which allowed it to land safely.

The four people on board are in good health, but were transported to the University General Hospital of Heraklion as a precaution.

Authorities rushed to the scene, along with a Civil Protection unit from the Municipality of Minoa, while a C-27 aircraft is en route from Elefsina.

Statement by the Hellenic Air Force: “On Monday, April 27, 2026, at 08:00, an AB-205 helicopter of the 358 Search and Rescue Squadron from the 112 Combat Wing, which was conducting a maintenance flight southeast of Kastelli Airport, carried out an emergency landing due to a mechanical failure.

The helicopter crew is in good health and was transported to the University General Hospital of Heraklion for precautionary reasons.

The causes of the incident are under investigation.”

News.Az