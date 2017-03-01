EU lifts visa-requirements for Georgians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian citizens will travel to the Schengen states visa-free in less than one month time, according to agenda.ge.

New legislation was officially approved shortly ago in Brussels where EU officials placed the final signature to the regulation lifting visa-requirements for Georgians.

The document was signed by European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and the Parliamentary Secretary of Malta, EU Council Presidency holder country, Chris Agius.

The regulation signed today will reportedly be published in the EU’s official journal on March 8.

It will come into force 20 days later meaning Georgians will be able to travel to the Schengen zone visa-free as of March 28.

