EU may shift from Russian to U.S. LNG to reduce energy prices

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested that the European Union could replace Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports with supplies from the United States.

"We still get a lot of LNG from Russia and why not replace it by American LNG, which is cheaper for us and brings down our energy prices," said von der Leyen, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. She said the EU approach to trade policies implemented when Donald Trump takes power again as U.S. president in January will be to engage, look at common interests and negotiate.

