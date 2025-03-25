EU offers electricity compensation to businesses in Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

The electricity compensation program, designed to support Moldovan entrepreneurs impacted by rising electricity costs, has been extended until the end of 2025.

Funded by the European Union and implemented by the Government of the Republic of Moldova, the initiative compensates 50 percent of the increase in electricity tariffs, News.Az reports citing EU Neighbours East.

The mechanism was approved by the Moldovan Commission for Emergency Situations on 17 January 2025. Due to the expiry of the state of emergency, the government took measures to ensure the continuity of the programme. Adjustments have also been made to improve affordability and equity, including removing the 3% criterion, extending the application period and increasing the duration of the programme.

Entrepreneurs engaged in agriculture, forestry and fishing and manufacturing are eligible to apply.

To apply for compensation, a company should submit its application online via the EVO app or the MCabinet portal, where a dedicated ‘Compensation’ module is available. To simplify the process, a step-by-step video guide is available.

The deadline for application is 30 days from the invoice (for electricity costs) date.

The programme will run throughout 2025.

Compensation is provided as part of a €15 million support package, which in turn is part of the EU’s broader €310 million grant to Moldova, benefiting families, businesses, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

