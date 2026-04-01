Luigi Mangione to appear in court seeking delay in CEO killing

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Luigi Mangione is set to appear in federal court as he seeks to delay his upcoming trial over charges linked to the 2024 killing of Brian Thompson.

Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing both federal and state charges in connection with the fatal shooting in Manhattan. His legal team is requesting that the federal trial be postponed until January, arguing that overlapping schedules with a separate state trial would limit his ability to prepare an effective defense, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The federal case, which includes stalking-related charges, is currently scheduled to begin with jury selection in September. Meanwhile, the state-level murder trial is set to start earlier, in June.

Prosecutors have opposed delaying the federal proceedings, though they have indicated some flexibility around pre-trial processes, such as jury questionnaires.

Mangione has been in custody since his arrest shortly after the incident. If convicted, he could face life in prison in the federal case, along with a potential sentence of 25 years to life under state charges.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with widespread condemnation of the killing, while also sparking debate over issues related to the US healthcare system.

News.Az