EU orders X to keep all Grok AI data until 2026

The European Commission has instructed Elon Musk’s social media platform X to retain all internal documents and data related to its AI chatbot, Grok, until the end of 2026, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The move follows global concern over unlawful content on X, including images of nonconsenting women and children, which the Commission described as “appalling,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We take this very seriously,” said Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier.

