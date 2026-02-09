EU Parliament set to vote on €90B Ukraine loan

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced on Monday that the Parliament will vote on Wednesday regarding the EU's €90 billion loan to support Ukraine's war effort.

The votes concerning the loan had been slated to take place later this month but were moved forward, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“There is an agreement among the political groups,” Parliament spokesperson Delphine Colard said ahead of the opening of the plenary session.

The center-right European People’s Party, the center-left Socialists and Democrats, and the liberal Renew Europe all agreed to fast-track votes allowing the Commission to raise funds on the international debt market, backed by the EU’s long-term budget. The three groups’ backing means the votes — including on changes to the EU’s budget and to an existing Ukraine funding mechanism — will get the majority needed to pass.

Without the loan, Ukraine had risked running out of cash by April, which would have been catastrophic for its war effort amid ongoing U.S.-brokered peace talks.

The votes had previously been scheduled for a special plenary session called for Feb. 24 to mark the 4th anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

