EU’s Von der Leyen targets fewer barriers, stronger market

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged that the EU must make a strong effort to unify the bloc's economies in response to intense global competition.

In a letter sent to national leaders Monday, von der Leyen warned that the world is being "increasingly shaped by raw power, strategic rivalry and the weaponisation of dependencies." The only solution, she argued, is improving the bloc's competitiveness to support "our drive for independence," News.Az reports, citing Politico.

"It is clear that we can no longer do business as usual. Diverging national rules and trading conditions across Member States deter businesses from achieving their full potential and limit Europe's competitiveness. Our primary focus must be to remove these internal barriers," von der Leyen wrote.

The message comes as leaders prepare for a working retreat at Alden Biesen castle in the Belgian countryside on Thursday, during which they will discuss the EU's competitiveness in the face of rivals such as China and the U.S. Top of the agenda is how to integrate its single market and leverage the size of the EU economy to ensure the continent isn't sidelined.

Among the priorities set out by the Commission is a new drive against EU bureaucracy, and von der Leyen announced she will present a report to leaders on her progress in cutting red tape. Plus, the Commission will look to continue to diversify its trade ties, as well as backing a "European preference" for public procurement.

According to von der Leyen, while the EU should strive "to reach agreement among all 27 Member States," if that proves impossible on vital areas of economic policy, different ways to get around the objections of capitals will be considered to prevent "a lack of progress or ambition ... undermining Europe's competitiveness or capacity to act."

Von der Leyen was questioned Friday by ambassadors from member countries in a closed-door meeting at which energy prices and burdensome regulations were discussed as barriers to growth.

Ahead of the Alden Biesen summit, capitals have laid out different views on how best to turn around sluggish economies. In a paper obtained by POLITICO, Germany called for a new wave of deregulation and targeted measures to make it easier for smaller firms to do business.

France, meanwhile, is pushing for assurances that public money for priorities such as defense, technology and infrastructure upgrades will be spent primarily with European suppliers.

