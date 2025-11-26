EU Commission stresses Ukraine must be central to peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Russia currently shows no genuine willingness to end the war in Ukraine, and pressure on Moscow must continue until it is forced to negotiate a lasting peace.

“So far, we have seen no signs from Russia of true willingness to end this conflict. We have to keep up the pressure on Russia, but it is also our duty to engage with any and all efforts that can bring about a just and lasting peace,” von der Leyen said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She emphasized that any agreement must respect key principles: “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe, nothing about NATO without NATO.” Von der Leyen also highlighted the importance of securing the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

“We must find a way to stop the killing, help Ukraine rebuild, reunite families, and provide lasting security for Ukraine and Europe. Above all, we must forge a better, European future for Ukraine,” she added.

Media reports recently surfaced about a US-proposed peace plan for Ukraine, initially consisting of 28 points widely seen as favorable to Russia, including the transfer of parts of the Donbas region to Moscow, reductions in Ukraine’s military, and restrictions on long-range weapons.

Following Ukrainian-American-European talks in Geneva on November 23, the Financial Times reported the plan was significantly revised to 19 points, removing nearly all of Russia’s original demands. Recordings revealed by Bloomberg indicate that, despite US claims, the Russian regime was the principal author of the initial plan.

News.Az