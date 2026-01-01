EU's top diplomat rejects Russian claims of Ukrainian attack on government sites

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU's top diplomat has called Moscow's claims that Ukraine targeted Russian government sites a "deliberate distraction" and an attempt to derail the peace process.

Kaja Kallas' comments on social media appear to be a reference to the Kremlin's allegation that Ukraine attempted a drone strike on one of Vladimir Putin's residences, News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

"No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians," Kallas wrote on social media.

Earlier this week Moscow accused Ukraine of targeting Putin's private home on Lake Valdai in north-west Russia.

