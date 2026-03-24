EU says Ukraine cannot join by 2027

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The European Union has outlined two key conditions for Ukraine’s membership: achieving peace and implementing major reforms, according to Marta Kos.

Speaking on Ukraine’s accession timeline, Kos said it is “impossible” for Ukraine to join the EU by January 1, 2027, stressing that progress depends on stability and structural changes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“First you need peace… then you have to do the reforms,” she said, noting that investors require security and stable conditions before committing to Ukraine’s economy.

Despite the challenges, Ukraine remains a strategic partner for the EU in areas such as innovation and defense, which could strengthen the bloc’s global competitiveness.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated Kyiv’s goal to accelerate integration and prepare for EU membership as soon as possible, calling for a clear timeline.

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen said it is too early to set a specific accession date, but emphasized that Ukraine is on a “good path” toward joining the bloc.

News.Az