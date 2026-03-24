Drone strikes hit Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia - VIDEO/PHOTO

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Russian drone strikes hit multiple regions across western Ukraine, including Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia, as a large-scale attack continued throughout March 24.





In Lviv, drones struck residential buildings in several areas, including the city center. Authorities reported at least 13 people injured, with some in serious condition. Damage was also reported to a UNESCO heritage site, while fires broke out in residential areas, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, air defense systems were active, but the attack still caused two deaths and four injuries, including a child. A maternity hospital and nearby residential buildings were also damaged.

Photo: aftermath of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr. MVS Ukraine/Telegram

In Vinnytsia, officials confirmed one death and 11 injuries following the strikes. Explosions were also reported in Ternopil, while in Zhytomyr a 12-year-old girl was injured after a residential building was damaged.

Photo: aftermath of the drone attack on Lviv

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 556 drones during the day, with 541 intercepted or suppressed. Despite this, multiple strikes hit targets across the country, including central and western regions.

Officials say the scale and persistence of the attacks suggest new tactics being tested, as Russia continues its large-scale aerial campaign against Ukraine.

News.Az