EU special representative for S. Caucasus visits Armenia

EU special representative for S. Caucasus visits Armenia

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, on Monday arrived in Yerevan on a visit, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Toivo Klaar met with Armenian Parliament Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan.

During the meeting, the situation in the South Caucasus and cooperation between Armenia and the EU were discussed.


