EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar arrives in Azerbaijan
- 08 Jun 2023 17:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185588
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/eu-special-representative-toivo-klaar-arrives-in-azerbaijan Copied
Toivo Klaar, the Special Representative of the European Union (EU) on the South Caucasus and the Georgia crisis, arrived in Azerbaijan, Mr. Klaar wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.
"I am glad to return to Azerbaijan. Today there were interesting meetings and I am looking forward to good discussions tomorrow," Klaar said.