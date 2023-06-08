Yandex metrika counter

EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar arrives in Azerbaijan

Toivo Klaar, the Special Representative of the European Union (EU) on the South Caucasus and the Georgia crisis, arrived in Azerbaijan, Mr. Klaar wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"I am glad to return to Azerbaijan. Today there were interesting meetings and I am looking forward to good discussions tomorrow," Klaar said.


