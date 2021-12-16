Yandex metrika counter

EU strikes deal with Moderna for quicker COVID-19 vaccine supplies

The European Commission said on Thursday it reached an agreement with Moderna (MRNA.O) to accelerate deliveries of the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccine to EU member states that have a short-term need, in particular Germany, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Moderna expects to deliver of 10 million doses to Germany in December, with delivery of 25 million extra doses expected in the first quarter of 2022, the European Union's executive body said in a statement.



