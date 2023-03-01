EU supports active involvement of women in various fields in Azerbaijan: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gender equality is one of the values of the European Union, which shares this value with Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Wednesday.

The ambassador made the remarks while speaking at a ceremony to launch the “Woman is a great force” campaign, News.Az reports.

Michalko noted that people should be free in their choices and initiatives in the decision-making process. “Women and girls are the driving forces of development and change. Achieving gender equality and empowering women is essential for strengthening a healthy, strong, equal, and inclusive society,” he said.

The ambassador also affirmed the EU’s support for the active involvement of women in various fields in Azerbaijan.

“Together with Azerbaijan, we support the active participation of women in the fields of education and employment, we implement projects. We are happy to see the successful results. The female beneficiaries of the projects we implement will join our campaign to show their success,” Michalko added.

