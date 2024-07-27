EU to be held accountable for supporting war in Ukraine — Orban

+ ↺ − 16 px

If Europe does not pursue a policy of peace and Donald Trump becomes US president, then the EU will have to "admit its defeat" and bear the responsibility for supporting the war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a speech in Romania.

"The European Union will have to pay the price of this military gamble and we will suffer from it as well," he was quoted as saying by the Agerpres news agency.The prime minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of a traditional summer university organized in Romania by Hungarian NGOs and organizations of the Hungarian minority in Romania. According to the organizers, more than 7,000 people gathered to listen to Orban's speech.

