EU to blacklist former Russian Olympic chief, chess federation head

The European Union intends to include President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich and State Hermitage Museum Director Mikhail Piotrovsky in its 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, EUObserver said, citing draft documents.

Apart from that, the European Union also plans to impose sanctions on Russian National Olympic Committee (NOC) former President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, News.az reports, citing TASS.

EU sanctions imply a ban on trips to EU countries and the immobilization of assets in European banks, if any.

News.Az