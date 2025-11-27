EU to discuss 20th Russia sanctions after holidays

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union will begin discussing a 20th package of sanctions against Russia after the New Year holidays. No formal decision is expected before the holidays, as officials say it is not an immediate priority. Preparatory discussions on potential sanctions lists are already underway, though the interinstitutional process has not yet started.

Closing loopholes will be a key focus of the new package. A recent European Security Council of Ukraine investigation revealed gaps in export controls on natural rubber, a material critical to Russia’s defense industry, including fighter jet tires and missile delivery systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The EU approved its 19th sanctions package in October, targeting Kremlin revenues and preventing circumvention through third countries. The upcoming measures may also include restrictions on Belarus and operators of Russia’s shadow tanker fleet to further limit Moscow’s war funding.

