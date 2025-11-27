Georgian FM warns EU against suspending visa-free regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has warned that suspending the EU’s visa-free regime for Georgian citizens would be a “huge strategic mistake,” News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

“This is a mechanism of blackmail, a tool for promoting a radical agenda in Georgia — it has no other purpose,” she said on Georgia’s First Channel on Wednesday.

Bochorishvili criticised the European External Action Service, saying, “Speculations without any dialogue… Yes, of course, everything can be done if one wishes, but I hope such a decision will not be taken against Georgian citizens and that the EU will reconsider punishing them.”

She also addressed possible targeted visa restrictions for officials, noting that “for holders of diplomatic passports such a regime already exists. When we travel for official meetings to EU countries, we apply for visas through their embassies and receive them without major problems for the population of Georgia.”

Bochorishvili blamed opposition groups and aligned NGOs for spreading concerns about visa-free travel. She stressed that “it was the Georgian authorities who implemented all necessary measures to ensure visa-free travel, including readmission agreements, strengthened police cooperation, and the deployment of police attachés.”

“All these steps were taken by us. If such a decision [to suspend visa-free travel] is taken, it would be a huge strategic mistake by the EU and the European External Action Service,” she added.

