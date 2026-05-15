President Aliyev arrives in Kazakhstan on working visit

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On May 15, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit to participate in the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, at the invitation of his Kazakh Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani president at the Hazret Sultan International Airport in Turkistan.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Kazakhstan’s State Counsellor Erlan Karin, Akim of the Turkistan Region Nuralkhan Kusherov, and other officials.

News.Az