Trump says he shares ‘very similar’ Iran views with Xi as China calls war unnecessary

The meeting took place at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound as Trump concluded his state visit to China, with discussions covering Iran, trade, and regional security issues amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and global energy markets, News.Az reports, citing The Arab Weekly.

China’s foreign ministry said the war involving Iran “should not have happened” and called for de-escalation, safe shipping routes through strategic waterways, and renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, while avoiding direct alignment with US positions.

Trump said the two sides also discussed reopening key energy transit routes and reducing instability in the region, though analysts noted that Beijing avoided committing to specific joint actions, instead urging restraint and continued dialogue as tensions remain high.