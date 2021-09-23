EU to require same charger for all electronic devices

EU to require same charger for all electronic devices

The European Commission proposed legislation on Thursday that requires the same chargers for all electronic devices marketed within the bloc, Anadolu Agency reports.

The proposal makes USB-C chargers standard equipment for smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld video game consoles.

If approved by member states and the European Parliament, the modified Radio Equipment Directive will allow two years for the industry to adapt to the new standards.

The law would be a major change for Apple that has insisted on its own charging port for iPhones despite pressure from the EU.

The draft also requires manufacturers to harmonize fast charging technology and to sell chargers separately from new electronic devices, enabling consumers to keep previously bought chargers and to purchase a new one only if they need it.

According to the European Commission’s calculations, it would save €250 million ($293 million) for consumers every year since they will not be obliged to buy unnecessary equipment and the changes would also contribute to reducing e-waste.

More than 420 million mobile phones and other electronic portable devices were sold in the bloc in 2020.

An average EU consumer owns three charges but uses two regularly.

Unused charges are estimated to produce 11,000 tons of e-waste every year.

News.Az

