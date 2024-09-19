EU to send 160 million euros to Ukraine for winter humanitarian needs

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets will be allocated to address Ukraine’s urgent humanitarian needs for the winter.

She added that a fuel power plant is being dismantled in Lithuania and will be rebuilt in Ukraine, where 80% of the country’s thermal plants have been destroyed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.“We aim to restore 2.5 gw of capacity, which is 15% of Ukraine’s needs,” Von der Leyen said.

News.Az