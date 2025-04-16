EU to speed up migrant deportations to Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Migrants from Bangladesh, Colombia, Morocco, and Tunisia are unlikely to qualify for asylum in Europe and should have their applications fast-tracked for quicker return, the European Union’s executive branch stated on Wednesday.

The European Commission said that seven countries – also including Egypt, India and Kosovo – should be designated as "safe third countries". Applications by their citizens for international protection in Europe would be wrapped up in three months rather than the usual six, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In total, more than 200,000 people from these countries applied for asylum last year.

A year ago, EU nations endorsed sweeping reforms to the bloc’s failed asylum system. The rules were meant to resolve the issues that have divided the 27 countries since well over 1 million migrants swept into Europe in 2015, most fleeing war in Syria and Iraq.

But the new rules are not set to enter force until at least June 2026, and the commission is desperate to speed up procedures, including by deporting people more quickly, to ease pressure on migrant reception facilities.

"Many member states are facing a significant backlog of asylum applications, so anything we can do now to support faster asylum decisions is essential," EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said.

Brunner said the commission’s proposal "can help member states deal with claims more quickly". He insisted that each applicant would be assessed on a case-by-case basis and "subject to the scrutiny of national courts", so people could appeal.

The plan must be endorsed by EU member countries and the European Parliament before it can enter into force.

Under it, asylum applications by people coming from countries that are candidates to join the EU – Albania, Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey – would also be fast-tracked.

On top of that, EU members could speed up proceedings for people coming from countries where 20% or less of applicants are granted international protection in Europe. The so-called recognition rate for the seven "safe third countries" is 5% or less.

News.Az