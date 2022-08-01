EU transfers 1 billion euro in financial aid to Ukraine

The European Union has transferred 1 billion Europe in exceptional macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Facebook, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

According to the premier, the first tranche of 500 million euro has already credited to the account of the Ukrainian National Bank.

He said that the second tranche was expected to come tomorrow.

Shmyhal noted that 1 billion euro is part of a large 9 billion euro package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war.

“The funds will help finance priority budget needs,” the premier added.

News.Az