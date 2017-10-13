EU urges dialogue between Azerbaijan and PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has urged dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) amid the recent tension between the sides.

PACE is a very important organization, and any country that is a member of the Assembly must move forward through dialogue and intensive work, Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku on Friday, APA reported.



Commenting on the recent tension between Azerbaijan and PACE, Jankauskas urged the parties to engage in dialogue.



“I think we should make every effort to remain a member of such an important organization like PACE. I hope that the dialogue between Baku and Strasbourg will continue towards resolving this issue,” he added.

News.Az

