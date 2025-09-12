EU welcomes Armenia-Türkiye meeting in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union welcomed the 6th meeting between the Special Representatives of Armenia and Türkiye, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, held in Yerevan, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Magdalena Grono, said on her X account, News.Az reports.

"Encouraged by today's dynamics and announcements.

The EU closely follows the normalisation and peace processes between its partners in the region, and will continue to support their efforts towards lasting peace, regional cooperation, increased connectivity and reconciliation," Grono added.

News.Az