EU welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region

The European Union (EU) welcomes the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region, spokesman for the EU foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said at the briefing in Brussels, according to TASS.

"The EU welcomes the cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region," Stano said. "We have called for this since the beginning of hostilities. Now we are analyzing the consequences of the hostilities and the current situation in the region, after which we will disseminate a statement."

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

