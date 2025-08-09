EU welcomes initialing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

The EU warmly welcomes today's meeting of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, hosted by President Donald Trump of the USA. It equally welcomes the initialing of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” President António Costa of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission said in a joint statement, News.Az reports.

"The signing of the Political Declaration by Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev, in the presence of President Trump in the White House, is a major development for both Armenia and Azerbaijan, paving the way to lasting, sustainable peace for both countries and across the entire region, also culminating years of EU efforts," the statement says.

"It will now be important to ensure the timely implementation of the agreed steps to guarantee steady and uninterrupted progress towards the full-fledged normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

"As conveyed on several occasions to both leaders, including most recently in the margins of the EPC summit in Tirana in May 2025, President Costa and President von der Leyen have been sincerely encouraged by the decisive steps undertaken by Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on their bilateral track over the past few years, building also on the past series of their discussions in Brussels," it notes.

"The EU strongly supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process and stands ready to invest in regional connectivity and full opening, to benefit first and foremost populations divided by conflict legacies, and to bring the region closer to sustainable peace, stability and prosperity," the statement adds.