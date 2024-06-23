EU welcomes proposal to set up mechanism to address Armenia-Azerbaijan truce violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A proposal to create a bilateral mechanism to address ceasefire violations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to reduce tensions is to be welcomed, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said on X, News.Az reprots.

The proposal of to establish a bilateral mechanism to address alleged ceasefire violations on the border to reduce tensions is to be welcomed. The has for 15 years through @EUMMGeorgia helped organise similar meetings in and is ready to share its experiences. — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) June 23, 2024

"The EU monitoring mission in Georgia has been working for almost 15 years and is ready to share its experience," he noted.In recent days, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported ceasefire violations by Armenian armed forces in the directions of Nakhchivan and Kalbajar.

News.Az