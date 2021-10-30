EU-WHO project provides capacity building training on infodemic management

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen rumours, conspiracy theories, mis- and disinformation circulating in unprecedented volume. This affected adherence to public health and social measures, leading to hesitation and mistrust.

According to the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan, the European Union (EU)-World Health Organization’s (WHO) joint Solidarity for Health Initiative project, in support of the country’s fight against infodemic, has organized capacity building training on infodemic management (IDM).

The training aimed to address COVID-19 IDM needs at the country level with the goal of building and sustaining the IDM system.

The training was joined by more than 20 representatives of 9 organizations. In the capacity building training, experts from the WHO Regional Office for Europe explained the definition of an infodemic and the health risks it creates and provided handy tips to use specific infodemic listening and response tools and tactics.

