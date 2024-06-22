EURO 2024: Portugal defeats Türkiye
The second round of Group F at EURO 2024 ended, News.az reports.In the second match of the day, Türkiye and Portugal met. The leaders of Group F fought for a second victory in a row and to advance to the 1/8 finals. The meeting took place in Dortmund and ended in a crushing victory for Portugal.
EURO 2024
Group stage, II round
June 22, Group F
20:00 Türkiye - Portugal - 0:3
Goals: Bernardo Silva, 21. Samet Akaydin, 28 (o.g.) Bruno Fernandes, 56
Referee: Felix Zweier (Germany)
Dortmund. Westfalenstadion